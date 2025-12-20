Fly Me to the Moon is a 2024 American historical romantic comedy drama film directed by Greg Berlanti and written by Rose Gilroy, based on a story by Keenan Flynn and Bill Kirstein.

The film stars Scarlett Johansson as Kelly Jones, a marketing specialist, and Channing Tatum as Cole Davis, a NASA launch director.

Set against the backdrop of the Apollo 11 mission, the story follows Jones and Davis as she is tasked with creating a false moon landing in case his actual mission fails

Marketing maven Kelly Jones wreaks havoc on launch director Cole Davis's already difficult task. When the White House deems the mission too important to fail, the countdown truly begins.

The 12A, drama and romance classified film will be screen at Everest Hall, Llanfair Waterdine on Saturday, December 27 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £5 for adults and £2.50 for under 18’s and they are available by calling 07810 393163