Teme Spirits pantomime for this season is Alice in Cuckooland by Peter Nuttall.

The performances will be on Friday, January 16 at 7.30pm with doors open at 6.45pm and Saturday, January 17 at 2.30pmwith the doors open at 1.45pm and at 7.30pm with doors open at 6.45pm at Knighton Community Centre.

The evil Queen of Hearts is determined that Christmas will be banned from her realm and Santa ends up locked in the dungeons. Dame, Old Mother Wobbly, her daughter Alice along with some friends from Wonderland are able to dissuade her.​​​​

This year tickets will be on sale from Teme Treasures and The Tower House Gallery plus online by contacting Teme Spirits’ through Facebook.

A post of where and when the tickets are available will be published each week on a Sunday as times and locations may differ each week.

Prices are frozen this year so remain £11 per adult and £6 per child of primary school age. Children under four are welcome to the matinee performance but unfortunately no children under four can attend the evening performances.

For updates on ticket sales visit https://www.facebook.com/temespirits/?locale=en_GB