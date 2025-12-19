Discover the wonders of Elan Valley: Dam open days return for Twixmas adventure

A family look over the top of Pen y Garreg Dam

Elan Valley Pen y Garreg overflowing

Pen Y Garreg Dam will be open for visitors to explore on December 29, 30 and 31 December, and January 1 and 2, due to the popularity of the Dam Open Day sessions.

Did you know that Pen-y-Garreg Dam in the Elan Valley is one of the only dams in the UK you can enter and see the feat of Victorian engineering from the inside?

Built in 1903 by Engineer Eustace Tickell, this 123 foot high and 528 foot long dam is an impressive architectural gem and visitors can step inside on one of the hugely popular ‘Dam Open Days’.

Pen y Garreg is the smallest dam and reservoir. When full, it holds just over two weeks’ worth of water.

The tower was built in the Birmingham Baroque style. Pen y Garreg means Head of the Stone.

Eustace Tickell lived nearby during the nine years of construction (1895 – 1904).

Pen-y-Garreg Dam is unusual in that it houses an access tunnel to the central tower which is lit by apertures in the downstream side of the dam.

Visitors can access the central platform by some steps and take in the spectacular views of the dam wall and the valley below.

An Elan Valley Ranger will be on hand to answer any questions about the dam and the surrounding estate.

This educational and enjoyable experience is the perfect school holiday activity, adults are just £5 per person and kids £1!

Half of ticket sales go to the nominated charity Water Aid.

Tag on a walk in the Elan Valley and visit the café for lunch or a snack. You can also pre book a hot drink and scone for just £6 per person to enjoy before or after your visit to the dam.

The Visitor Centre is open from 9am until 4pm daily throughout the winter months.

Prebooking a Dam Open Day session is highly recommended: https://elan-valley.co.uk/events/winter-dam-open-days/

Download Elan Valley walking trail guides on our website and plan the perfect winter visit: https://elan-valley.co.uk/walking-routes/