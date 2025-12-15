Some of last year's illuminated tractors

Last year crowds of people lined the streets to watch the first event and they raised thousands of pounds for St Michael’s Hospice.

In all 56 fantastically decorated and illuminated tractors and vehicles took part last year and the organisers are hoping for a similar great effort this year.

This year it will take place on Saturday, December 20.

The event was organised by Georgina Synnock-Morgan, Rae Morgan and Kington Chamber of Trade, to raise funds for St Michael's Hospice.

Georgina said: “This year the route will be different and slightly longer and it will be visiting Old Radnor, New Radnor, Walton, Kinnerton, Evenjobb, Presteigne by pass, Titley, KBS roundabout and then down Kington bypass and down through the town.

“The longer route will give more people a chance to see it and it will give us a chance to raise some more money for St Michael’s Hospice.

“The tractor drivers can dress up their tractors, add decorations and lights and it will be £20 this year with a raffle ticket included.”

The tractors will meet at Kington Cattle Market at 4.30pm and return there after the run and there will be a bar and M & S Pizzas there providing refreshments.

The run will be at Old Radnor the Harp Junction at 4.45pm, Walton at 5pm, New Radnor at 5.10pm, Kinnerton at 5.20pm, Evenjobb at 5.30pm, Presteigne Bypass at 5.45pm, Titley at 6pm, KBS roundabout at 6.15pm and Kington High Street at 6.30pm.

There will be a prize for the best dressed tractor.

Free parking will be provided in the council-owned car parks in Kington during the day of the tractor run.

The organisers are looking for volunteers to help with collection buckets on the route and anyone who would like to help or anyone who would like to join in the tractor run should contact Georgina via g.synnock@google.mail.com