Choir to get everyone in Christmas spirit with Kington appearance

A Kington choir will be creating a festive atmosphere by singing Christmas carols at a local hotel.

Kington Community Choir with their musical director Catherine O’Rourke will be at the Burton Hotel on Thursday, December 18 2025 at 7.30pm

Their concert is called ‘A Celebration for Christmas’ and the choir invites everyone to their seasonal repertoire and to join in the carols.

Admission to the event is free and there will be a seasonal raffle.

The Choir was formed in January 2014 and has gone from strength to strength since then, performing at many local festivals and events.

Set up as a community spirited not-for-profit organisation its aim is to support local events and fundraise for local charities.

To be part of this fun choir visit https://kcchoir.wordpress.com/ or email kccherefordshire@gmail.com