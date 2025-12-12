'He knew his final show would kill him' - Sharon Osbourne opens up about how doctors warned Ozzy Osbourne against his final Birmingham show as she revealed his last words
Sharon Osbourne has spoken publicly for the first time about the final moments of her husband Ozzy Osbourne’s life, describing the Black Sabbath legend’s last words.
In an interview on friend Piers Morgan’s programme Uncensored, Sharon, 73, became visibly emotional as she claimed her husband knew his final show at Villa Park, Birmingham 'would kill him'.
Sharon told the host how doctors had warned the 'Prince of Darkness' that if he went through the show "that's it."
She added: "He didn’t want to die on stage, he didn’t. But he did it his way.”
According to reports, Ozzy woke at around 4am on 22 July, just weeks after his final farewell performance and within 20 minutes, he was gone.
The 76-year-old had collapsed in the home gym, apparently attempting an early workout despite his increasingly fragile health. His death was later confirmed to have been caused by a heart attack and acute myocardial infarction.
Sharon said she screamed when she discovered him slumped over, and emergency responders arrived minutes later.
“He’d had a heart attack,” she told Morgan.
"I ran downstairs, and there he was, and they were trying to resuscitate him, and I’m like, ‘Don’t – just leave him. Leave him. You can’t. He’s gone.
“I knew instantly he’d gone. And they tried and tried, and then they took him by helicopter to the hospital and they tried, and it’s like, ‘He’s gone. Just leave him.’”
Before heading downstairs that morning, Ozzy had been restless, moving between the bedroom and bathroom throughout the night. At one point, he woke Sharon and told her to rouse him—prompting her to reply that he already was awake.
It was then he asked her: “Kiss me. Hold me tight.”
The heartbreaking interview aired on December 10 and is available to watch on YouTube now.