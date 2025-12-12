Almost 12,000 people sign petition for anniversary of Ozzy Osbourne's death to become 'Ozzy Day' - and Kelly Osbourne has shown her support

Ozzy Osbourne passed away on July 22, aged 76, just weeks after his final performance at Villa Park.

Born John Michael Osbourne on December 3, 1948, in Aston, Birmingham, he rose from humble beginnings to become known worldwide as the “Prince of Darkness” and the “Godfather of Heavy Metal.”

From his early years working odd jobs to forming Black Sabbath with school friend Geezer Butler, he helped create one of the most influential and successful metal bands of all time, selling more than 75 million albums worldwide.

Ozzy Osbourne died on Tuesday morning aged 76 (Clara Molden/PA)

Canadian fan Marvin Daw started the petition as he "grew up on Ozzy's energy, personality and influence" and felt having an internationally recognised day would be the appropriate way to remember the Birmingham legend.

It started out as just a few signatures until he posted it on Instagram and Ozzy's daughter Kelly Osbourne showed her support for the petition by liking the post.

Since then, the number of signatures has risen to more than 11,700 signatures (at the time of writing) in support of July 22 becoming 'Ozzy Day', which would be a day of fan events, tribute concerts, community celebrations and fundraiser opportunities.

Ozzy Osbourne fronted Black Sabbath (Anthony Harvey/PA)

Speaking to BBC WM about the response, Marvin said: "After she did that my feed has been blowing up. People are signing this petition like crazy so I'm really happy about that."

He also said he was optimistic that his campaign calling for the commemorative day could become a reality, adding: "Let's do it in his hometown, and make it a day of celebrations, and get people together."

Many fans have also left messages of support for the campaign on the Change.org page. One user said: "Ozzy has inspired thousands. My favourite bands looked up to Ozzy, just as I do. He was a very talented musician and a great man all around."

Another added: "Ozzy Forever!!!" Meanwhile, a third wrote: "Ozzy made a huge impact on me from 11 years old-now (& counting). One of my favourite singers ever. He made me who I am today."

Ozzy Osbourne performs from his black throne at Sabbath's final gig

It comes after Kelly Osbourne proudly backed the viral petition to rename Birmingham Airport after her late father Ozzy Osbourne.

More than 76,000 heavy metal fans have signed the Change.org petition to preserve the legacy of "the most important musician ever to hail from Birmingham".