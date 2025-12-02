Countdown to Christmas begins in south Shropshire as towns hold their big light switch-on events

In Bridgnorth, Wolves legend Steve Bull was the guest of honour invited to turn on the festive lights on Friday (November 28).

Entertainment ahead of the switch-on took place throughout Friday afternoon and evening with activities for children in Central Court, along with festive stalls on High Street, and live music on the main stage from 6pm.

Bridgnorth was 'buzzing'. Photo: Bridgnorth Town Council

A spokesperson for the town council said the town had been “buzzing”.

Father Christmas and his helper elf in Ludlow. Photo: Ludlow Town Council

“It was fantastic to see so many people in the High Street enjoying the night.

“Thanks must go to Dangerous Sheep Events Ltd and all our amazing performers for keeping us entertained throughout the evening; the funfair for giving extra smiles; and all our stallholders.

“The town was buzzing which was great to see.

Lark Atkin-Davies (centre) was guest of honour in Ludlow. Photo: Ludlow Town Council

“Not forgetting of course Steve Bull MBE who joined our town mayor to turn on the lights. A fabulous evening.”

Entertainment in Ludlow. Photo: Ludlow Town Council

Meanwhile in Ludlow, the switch-on event took place during the town’s Winter Festival.

Hosted by Sunshine Radio, the festival’s centrepiece took place on Saturday in Event Square, with a full line-up of live performances including Ludlow Town Band, Russell Jones, Paul Berrick, and Mimi Hart.

Entertainment in Ludlow Events Square. Photo: Ludlow Town Council

Father Christmas was on hand over the weekend, along with food stalls and a packed weekend of entertainment.

Rugby World Cup winner Lark Atkin-Davies was guest of honour who was tasked with turning on the festive lights at 5.30pm.