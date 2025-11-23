The film Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy will be shown at a Kington venue

The film will be screened at Brilley Village Hall in Brilley near Kington on Thursday, December 4 at 7:30pm.

Bridget is alone again, widowed for four years and a single mother to nine-year-old Billy and four-year-old Mabel.

She is stuck in emotional limbo, but friends and colleagues encourage her to forge a new path towards life and love.

As she re-enters the dating world, she finds herself pursued by a younger man (Woodall) while also forming an unexpected connection with her son's science teacher (Ejiofor).

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy is a 2025 romantic comedy film directed by Michael Morris from a screenplay by Helen Fielding, Dan Mazer and Abi Morgan.

The sequel to Bridget Jones's Baby (2016) and the fourth installment in the Bridget Jones film series, it is based on the 2013 novel by Fielding.

Renée Zellweger, Hugh Grant, Colin Firth and Emma Thompson reprise their roles from previous installments, with Chiwetel Ejiofor, Leo Woodall, Isla Fisher, Josette Simon, Nico Parker and Leila Farzad joining the cast.

The 2025 film runs for 124 minutes and is rated for those aged 15

Tickets are £5 and they are available by ringing 01544 327227 or from www.pay-brilley.co.uk