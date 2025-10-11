The film Ratatouille will be shown at a Presteigne venue later this month

Mid Border Arts present their family film at The Assembly Rooms in Presteigne on Sunday, October 26 at 4pm until 5.50pm, with doors open at 3.30pm.

It is a delightful, comic tale in which a rat named Remy dreams of becoming a great French Chef in a five-star Parisian restaurant.

Remy joins forces with Linguini, the restaurant’s garbage boy, causing extraordinary events that turn the culinary world of Paris upside down.

It is entertaining for children and adults alike and runs for 111 minutes

Tickets are £6 for adults or £8 for an adult and one child or £12 for an adult and two or more children and they are available at The Workhouse Gallery, Presteigne or online at: https://wegottickets.com/event/662418