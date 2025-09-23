Joint Welsh Male Voice Choir Concert takes Llanidloes by Storm

Llanidloes was taken by storm both literally and metaphorically on Saturday, September 20.

The rain was torrential but still the beautiful warm China Street Chapel was filled by a tremendous audience witnessing Rhayader and Newtown male voice choirs join forces.

The roof was lifted on more than one occasion by the power of the combined voices.

The choirs musical directors Sarah (Newtown) and Jonathan (Rhayader) took turns conducting with their corresponding pianists accompanying them, John (Newtown) and Bethan (Rhayader).

Some pieces were further enhanced with the inclusion of short bursts from the chapel’s sublime organ played by the indomitable Neil.

The evening wouldn’t have been the same without the inclusion of the special guests from Ysgol Uwchradd Llanidloes.

Four young ladies entertained us from the school. Katlin sang I See The Light, Scarlet sang On My Way and Maddy delighted us with an Abba favourite, Thank You For The Music. The fourth was Isla Corbett who, at the age of 13 ,is on her way to grade 7 in playing the harp. She gave the audience renditions of three beautiful pieces on her stunning instrument.

The evening was closed with appropriate thanks, an encore of Gwahoddiad and the anthem, Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau.

This was another one not to be missed but if you did; Rhayader Male Voice choir are joining Bestwood Choir from Nottingham on Friday, October 3 at 6.30pm in St Bride Church, Cwmdauddwr, Rhayader for another rousing evening.