A Bar is Born, a one-day event by Presteigne’s Sheep Music will take place on Saturday, August 16 to celebrate the opening of the new events bar on Went’s Meadow

The new bar on Went's Meadow, Presteigne

The bar while it was being built

Home of the free

Previous events at Presteigne Community Barn. Photo Alex Ramsay

A Bar is Born, a one-day event by Presteigne’s Sheep Music will take place on Saturday, August 16 to celebrate the opening of the new events bar on Went’s Meadow.

The family-friendly event will feature live music, food, a wide selection of ales and other drinks, children’s and art activities, plus games and a giant pub quiz.

The event will include live music from Presteigne’s Home of the Free and Broken Brass, a fantastic seven-piece band from the Netherlands.

Broken Brass brings unparalleled energy to the stage with their explosive mix of Funk, Afrobeat and New Orleans Jazz.

Their fantastic feel-good brass energy features a combination of horns, great percussion and a funky rhythm section.

The band has played over 700 shows in 16 different countries, with performances including at Green Man Festival, Secret Garden Party and Kendal Calling.

Home of the Free is a collaboration between Alex Valentine and Dave Luke. Expect lush harmonies and virtuoso musicianship which create a unique blend of Country, Contemporary Folk and Americana.

Loose Baker, the event compère for the day, will be roaming the site organising games and challenges and at 5pm will be leading the Giant Pub Quiz as Madame Saucisson the Grand Inquizzitress.

There will be six rounds of questions on a range of subjects including domestic science, sports, wildlife, dark skies and the now legendary music round with Dave and John. Teams of up to 6 people are invited with a team name.

The quiz winners will receive a bespoke trophy crafted by the Chair of Sheep Music and renowned local sculptor, Owen Rimington. Winners and losers will be able to celebrate or commiserate afterwards at the new bar!

There will be a Sheep Music Bar and fantastic food from Cat’s Kitchen, Lockdown Dhaba, plus the Sheep Music Tea Shack.

The children’s activity area will include diablo, sock poi, staff and juggling clubs. The arts activities will be for all ages and led by the Sidney Nolan Trust, creating a large-scale collaborative artwork to explore different materials and mark-making.

Sheep Music would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who contributed to the Community Store-Bar fundraising and also all those involved in the build for their incredible effort.

Sheep Music would also like to thank the National Lottery Community Fund for grants towards the new Bar/Store, a joint project between the Town Council and Sheep Music, and the new PA system.

Presteigne’s Community Barn was a collaboration between the Town Council and Sheep Music, built in 2019 by a mix of experienced builders and enthusiastic amateurs who live within the community. This permanent venue has made a huge difference to the costs of running community events.

However, the Community Barn has no storage capacity, and there is always a huge amount of equipment and gear to haul to the site and then back again once the event has finished. This takes a massive amount of time and energy. The original barn therefore needed a secure storage shed for equipment and also to double up as a bar, thus avoiding lengthy set-up operations.

The users of the barn, Sheep Music, Presteigne Carnival and Mid Border Arts all recognised the urgent need for such a facility, and Owen Rimington designed the new Storage Bar building to fulfil these requirements.

The project budget was £30,000 and was granted £20,000 from the National Lottery Community Fund. The Town Council, Sheep Music and the Carnival Committee pledged further funding. The rest was made up from generous donations.

A Bar is Born – Saturday, August 16, 3pm to 10.30pm at Went's Meadow, Presteigne LD8 2BW.

Tickets are £15 for adults, £10 for under 18s and under 12 accompanied go free) from https://wegottickets.com/event/669382/. Cash tickets from The Salty Dog and The Workhouse Gallery.

﻿