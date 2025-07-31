Royal Welsh Show 2025 - a Week of Spectacular Celebrations and Outstanding Success

On hand to develop the next generation of veterinarians and vet nurses was Ian Freeman, vet technical specialist at Harper Adams University. Image by Andy Compton

The Ukrainian Cossacks were one of the main attractions at this year's Royal Welsh Show. Image by Andy Compton

Young Farmers Club performers on stage at this year's Royal Welsh Show. Image by Andy Compton

A coracle race on the pool in the countryside pursuits area of the show. Image by Andy Compton

The Royal Welsh Ambassador and Tristar Carraige Driving demonstration in the main ring on the showground. Image by Andy Compton

From a Royal Visit by HRH The Princess Royal on Monday to the crowning of the Supreme Livestock Champions, this year's Show has truly showcased the strength, pride, and passion of the rural community.

Royal Welsh Agricultural Society CEO, Aled Rhys Jones said: "This year's Royal Welsh Show has been a true celebration of the very best of Wales. We've welcomed incredible crowds to Llanelwedd all week, with perfect conditions setting the stage for what has been a truly memorable show. The standard of livestock exhibits has been exceptional, and it's been fantastic to see new additions like the Heavy Horse Village proving so popular with visitors.

"Thousands of families have joined us, and it's been especially encouraging to see so many young people enjoying the show - the zip wire at the Armed Forces stand has been a real draw all week. We've also seen a brilliant response on our social media platforms, with our video of the Welsh national anthem at Moliant Y Maes reaching over 250,000 views. Our sincere thanks go to Caernarfon, this year's feature county, and to all our loyal supporters who make this show so special year after year. Diolch o waelod calon."

The 2025 Royal Welsh Show was officially opened by broadcaster and journalist, Dei Tomos, in a ceremony that reflected the deep-rooted traditions of Welsh farming and culture. Later, HRH The Princess Royal attended the Royal Agricultural Society of the Commonwealth's AGM, which was being held at the Showground. She then toured the showground, meeting exhibitors and volunteers, and witnessing the variety of competitions that the Show offers.

This year, Caernarfonshire was proudly celebrated as Feature County, bringing with it a strong cohort of volunteers and a sense of community spirit that infused the entire week.

RWAS President for 2025, Mr John R Owen, thanked his county's team, saying: "Serving as RWAS President this year has been an immense honour and privilege. I'm incredibly proud to represent my home area in this role, and I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to Caernarfon as our Feature County for 2025. Their tremendous efforts in raising funds and awareness for the RWAS throughout the year have been invaluable, and their support has contributed significantly to making this show such a resounding success."

One of the standout new additions to the 2025 Show was the Heavy Horse Village, which quickly became a favourite among visitors. Actor and horseman Martin Clunes delighted the crowds during his visit on Thursday, touring the new village alongside Rhys Eifion Griffith, whose vision as this year's Ambassador saw its creation.

Mr Clunes thoroughly enjoyed his first-ever visit to the Royal Welsh Show. He had an opportunity to tour the Showground before stepping into the ring to judge the prestigious Supreme Horse Championship. When asked about his first visit to the show he remarked: “It’s amazing! I love a show, but this one’s a whopper!” He was impressed by the Heavy Horse Village and hoped that the Royal Welsh would continue with it and said “I’ll come back”.

Crowds were thrilled by a dynamic programme of displays in the main ring, including the awe-inspiring horsemanship of the Ukrainian Cossacks, the ever-popular Bolddog FMX display team, and the spectacular Grand Parade of Champions, which showcased the very best animals from across the Showground.

Blue tongue restrictions meant that no livestock exhibitors from England or Scotland were able to participate at this year's Royal Welsh Show.

However, RWAS President, Mr John R Owen, paid tribute to this year's livestock exhibitors: "While we were disappointed that some of our regular livestock exhibitors from England and Scotland were unable to join us this year, I'm incredibly proud of how our Welsh farming community stepped up to the challenge. The quality of livestock on display has been exceptional, with Welsh exhibitors providing strong, competitive classes that truly showcased the excellence of Welsh breeding and husbandry. This demonstrates the resilience and quality that defines Welsh agriculture."



The Supreme Champions for 2025 were as follows:

Beef Cattle Supreme Champion: Arradfoot Undin - Mr Thor Atkinson, C/O Keadyview Livestock, Powys - British Limousin



Dairy Supreme Champion: Cottonhall Bam Bam Cornelia – Messers Kite & Thomas, Pembrokeshire - Dairy Shorthorn

Supreme Overall Dairy Heifer: BB Sidekick Memory – Beverly Baker, Monmouthshire - Holstein



Sheep Supreme Champion: Dutch Spotted Shearling Ram - A R P & D R Wilson



Pig Supreme Champion: Gwyndy Lotti 31 - Amanda Phillips, Monmouthshire – British Saddleback



Equine Supreme Champion (Judged by Martin Clunes): Casgob Welsh Doll – Hannah Owens, Herefordshire. Welsh Cob Section D



Best in Show Pigeon: Lloyd Williams

Champion Egg: Haf Roberts

Best in Show Pets: Tortoise – Cai Bernard



Dairy Supreme Champion: Cottonhall Bam Bam Cornelia – Messers Kite & Thomas, Pembrokeshire - Dairy Shorthorn

Supreme Overall Dairy Heifer: BB Sidekick Memory – Beverly Baker, Monmouthshire – Holstein

Sheep Supreme Champion: Dutch Spotted Shearling Ram - A R P & D R Wilson

Pig Supreme Champion: Gwyndy Lotti 31 - Amanda Phillips, Monmouthshire – British Saddleback