I took a ride on the Severn Valley Railway's Boogie Lights Express and had an unforgettable night of music and dancing

This is Severn Valley Railway’s latest feel-good experience, celebrating an incredible 60 years of railway magic. Running every Friday and Saturday until March 29, this train ride isn’t just a journey - it’s a full-blown party on rails!

The excitement was real as we queued up, eagerly awaiting the arrival of the Boogie Lights Express. We'd already checked in, picked up our funky light-up wristbands, and spotted the stalls selling all kinds of glowing goodies - think headbands, glasses, and wands, starting at just £1. The perfect way to get little ones (and let’s be honest, the adults too) into the party spirit!

The Severn Valley Railway's Boogie Lights Express

Feeling thirsty? While there aren’t refreshments onboard, you can grab a drink or snack at the station beforehand - or pop into the King & Castle pub at Kidderminster Station for a cheeky pre-train tipple!

Then, right on cue at 6pm, the train steamed into the station, lit up like a Christmas tree! The crowd cheered as we climbed aboard, and the unmistakable voice of Peter Dickson (yep, that guy from Britain's Got Talent and X-Factor!) boomed over the speakers: "Welcome to the Boogie Lights Express!"

And just like that, we were off - music blasting, lights flashing, and a carriage full of people ready to party!

The soundtrack was pure gold, kicking off with The Who’s Won’t Get Fooled Again before rolling through absolute bangers like Greased Lightnin’, I’m a Believer, YMCA, and U Can’t Touch This. It was impossible not to sing along, clap, and even bust a move in the aisles!

A real highlight? Passing the West Midlands Safari Park! Some animals even ran alongside the train, which had all the kids and plenty of adults totally buzzing!

At Highley Station, we had a quick pit stop for an interactive karaoke session (yes, complete with wristband-controlled lights), led by the Voiceover Man himself. The energy was electric as everyone belted out their favourite tunes, before we chugged our way back to Kidderminster, still partying all the way to the present day!

As we stepped off the train, the verdict was unanimous: “That was absolutely fantastic!” and “Worth every single penny!” And honestly? I couldn’t agree more! Whether you’re with friends, family, or just fancy a good old-fashioned sing-along and dance, the Boogie Lights Express is 100 per cent the ticket to an unforgettable night!

