Fun activities at Newtown Textile Museum this summer

Situated in Commercial Street, Newtown, the museum has free drop-in workshops every Tuesday until August 27.

They take place from 2pm to 4pm, when visitors of all ages can try their hand at tapestry weaving.

Activities for children include dressing up in period costume, colouring pictures and playing with a boxful of old-fashioned toys.

Museum chair Janet Lewis also revealed there will be additional surprises in store for visitors.

The museum will also welcome weaver in residence Rachel Thomas, a multi-disciplinary textile art graduate of Carmarthen School of Art, each Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Rachel, who has recently won a Wonderwool Wales bursary, will be weaving on the museum’s loom and talking to visitors.

The museum’s special exhibition this year features Sport and Leisure between 1850 and 1914 and tells the story of the development of football in Newtown and popular Sports Days that drew large crowds of people. An exhibit is a rare certificate from 1879 when Newtown White Stars beat Wrexham 1-0 to win the Welsh Cup final.

The museum is open free of charge from 12 noon to 4pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays until the end of September.

For more information, visit www.newtowntextilemuseum.co.uk