Fascinating summer day out for families at Strata Florida

Visitors to Ystrad Fflur, at Pontrhydfendigaid, near Tregaron on the Saturday and Sunday will see the weavers in action from 11am to 3pm.

Guild members have created a custom piece of beautiful art of Strata Florida Abbey Arch which will be displayed for the first time over the weekend and will become a permanent fixture in the Mynachlog Fawr Exhibition thereafter.

The event is free to attend, with donations to the Strata Florida Trust being welcomed. Light refreshments will be provided.

“It would be lovely for as many people as possible attending this interesting experience, and a perfect day out for all the family,” said Carys Aldous-Hughes, Strata Florida Trust director.

The Mynachlog Fawr Exhibition will be open to visitors wishing to learn more about the fascinating history of the site, with volunteers on hand to answer any questions and share their enthusiasm.

The trust is restoring Mynachlog Fawr farmhouse and farm buildings, bringing new economic, social and cultural life to the area, whilst also celebrating Strata Florida’s unique landscape and history.

A free exhibition is currently being held in a building on the site, giving visitors of all ages a chance to explore the social and agricultural history of the house and the local area.

The exhibition also contains an interactive Virtual Histories educational experience, which allows visitors to travel back to see a day in the life of Mynachlog Fawr farm in 1947 and the abbey in 1238.

For more information about Ceredigion Guild of Weavers, Spinners & Dyers, visit http://www.wsdceredigion.org.uk/