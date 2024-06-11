Brooke, known for her portrayal of Sophie Webster in Coronation Street, stars as Amy in The Syndicate from June 18-22.

Based on Kay Mellor’s hit BBC TV series that entertained millions of viewers over four series, The Syndicate also stars Emmerdale’s Samantha Giles and is directed by Gaynor Faye.

The Syndicate follows five supermarket employees whose lottery syndicate numbers come in, just as their jobs and livelihoods are under threat. Will a share of the £24million jackpot make their dreams come true or their nightmares a reality?

Speaking about what attracted her to the play, Brooke said: “Definitely the script and the part that I was auditioning for!

“I loved reading the character Amy and instantly I was like, “Yes! I want to play this character”. She is something I’ve never played before. Amy is fabulous! She brings the comedy value to ‘winning the lottery’.

“Everybody knows an Amy, and I love seeing how people react to her lines on stage. She’s fun, feisty but also very comical.”

The popularity of The Syndicate, Brooke says, is “100 per cent down to Kay Mellor and her writing”.

She added: “The fact you can still laugh at a joke, or situation, that was written over ten years ago really does show the talent that she had.

“Kay’s work really ticks the boxes. You can be in fits of laugher and then get into a state of tears, all within the space of a couple of lines.”

Brooke says she is excited to be back on stage and said: “Stage is a fantastic way of feeling alive! With a live audience, their reactions are instant so it’s fab.

“Your adrenaline is literally always pumping! It’s nice that every time is different depending on the audience and their interactions.”

And she’s also excited to work with a talented cast.

“Sam and Gaynor are fab!” she enthuses. “They are literally the mums of the group and they keep us laughing!

“The cast is great. Everyone has a really good bond and we are having a lot of fun on tour.

“I’m looking forward to coming to the Midlands as well. I haven’t much experience of it, except for the fact my partner (Kean Bryan) used to play for West Brom. That’s the only slice I’ve had when I came to a couple of games.”

Looking to the future, after The Syndicate, could a return to Coronation Street be on the cards?

“I love my Corrie family, they are literally my comfort!” Brooke adds. “Sophie is away travelling so hopefully if the time was right she could come back which is exciting! Corrie to me will always be home.”

Too book tickets, visit https://www.theatresevern.co.uk/

Also, locally, Attingham Park, near Shrewsbury, will welcome Dance Anthems on June 21.

The show is part of this year’s UK Proms Tour and will feature the Dance Anthems Orchestra.

Featuring a 30-piece orchestra, soloists, DJ and dancers will perform some of the most loved dance tracks from the past four decades.

With tracks from Fatboy Slim to Chemical Brothers, the night promises to be epic – and in the stunning setting of Attingham Park.

Vocal harmony group and original X-Factor stars – G4 – will feature at Theatre Severn, in Shrewsbury, on June 23. Fans can celebrate a double decade in the limelight with a spectacular anniversary show.

This is their most extensive tour to date, which will see them fondly look back upon their journey, whilst also propel them into the next chapter of their groundbreaking career as they welcome the exceptionally talented Britain’s Got Talent winner Jai McDowall into the fold.

Fans can hear the breathtaking new tracks from their hotly-anticipated 20th Anniversary studio album (due for release in Autumn 2024) alongside the most popular G4 hits, such as their exhilarating rendition of Bohemian Rhapsody, haunting version of Radiohead’s Creep as well as the heart-stopping Nessun Dorma

Wolverhampton’s Grand Theatre will welcome The Magic Of Motown on June 22. Seen by over a million people, the show is now in its 19th year touring the UK.

Fans can get ready for all the hits, glittering costumes, dazzling dance routines and outstanding musicianship in this breath-taking live concert spectacular.

They will be going Loco down in Acapulco as the performers take them back down memory lane with all the Motown classics from artists such as: Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, The Supremes, The Four Tops, Martha Reeves, The Jackson 5, Smokey Robinson, and many, many more.