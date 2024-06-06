Find out what's happening in Ludlow as love heads to town in form of carnival

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Love is the theme of the event which will include a parade leaving the town's brewery at 4pm on Saturday, June 15.

Organisers say that the theme for the parade was inspired by a performance of Romeo and Juliet at Ludlow Castle.

The parade will head around town to the Outer Bailey at Ludlow Castle where participants can celebrate by "hugging, cheering and dancing or just listening to the band" until 5pm.

A spokesperson for the organisers said: "The carnival will be an inclusive day for all and is aimed at celebrating and promoting the town of Ludlow, its people, businesses, trades, schools, organisations and entire community. It will be a stand-alone, non-profit making event."

Before the big day there will be a series of free family and community workshops held at the Ludlow Assembly Rooms to create props and displays to carry within the parade or hold and wave by spectators.

For details of the workshops, see the Ludlow Assembly Rooms website.

A ‘Love Ludlow’ shop window dressing competition will be held in conjunction with the carnival theme and prizes will be awarded courtesy of Ludlow Chamber of Trade & Commerce.

For details, contact Ludlow Chamber of Trade & Commerce..

Parade participants are being encouraged to assemble at Ludlow Brewery from 3pm on the day and adopt the theme of love in their dress and props – which might be hearts and flowers; famous couples; cupid bow and arrow; love for the planet; and so on.

The parade will leave Ludlow Brewery at 4pm, led by a samba band along Corve Street to King Street, High Street and Market Square and finally enter the Outer Bailey of Ludlow Castle, where participants can celebrate by hugging, cheering and dancing or just listening to the band until 5pm.

In addition to the samba band, the parade will include players from Flabbergast who will be presenting Romeo & Juliet in the evening at the castle, along with belly dancers, peace and love hippies and the Greek goddess of love, Aphrodite on horseback.

The parade will be stewarded from start to finish and road closures will be in force.

Carnival capers will happen during the town's Fringe Festival which runs from June 13 to 23.

Events will be held at the Ludlow Assembly Rooms and Di Lyle has organised a range of free outdoor events in the square outside the castle.

Music Tots, which is exactly what the title suggests, starts off the day at 10.30am, followed by a drum workshop.

Then there are two dance performances, the first a jive display from Cool Moves and then a display by students from the InSteps Dance Academy.

The day is rounded off by singing: first the Great Big Sing, with members of different local choirs singing around the town before concluding their performance in the square, and they are followed by solo artist, Macy O, who is gaining an excellent reputation as a singer-songwriter in and around Shropshire, and beyond.

The following Saturday, June 22, the Morris Dancers return with two hours of energetic dancing between 11am and 1pm and the Morris men and women are followed by Love to Sing, a new choir from Herefordshire.

Di Lyle, who has organised the outdoor events, says she is delighted with the programme for the day. “This year’s Fringe Festival is pared back while Anita Bigsby takes a much-deserved sabbatical.

"There is still Shakespeare in the Castle, a programme of events happening at Ludlow Assembly Rooms and at other venues round town, and there is also the carnival.

"But there wasn’t anyone looking at the outdoor events. I felt it was important to try to continue with these free events so up went my hand!”