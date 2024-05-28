'It went swimmingly!' Duck race was all it was quacked up to be - and raised cash for good causes

And according to Ludlow Rotary Club, which was organising the Bank Holiday Monday event for the first time, everything went "swimmingly" with an added bonus that no members fell in the River Teme.

"It is the first time that Ludlow Rotary Club has put on the duck race so we were unsure how many people would turn up," said the club's Barry Forrester.

Hello ducky. Ludlow Duck Race 2024 at the Dinham Bridge in Ludlow..

"It went swimmingly, the weather was kind, a load of people turned up, and we didn't lose anyone."