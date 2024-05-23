Exclusive for Plus members: Discounted tickets for Madagascar the Musical at the Grand Theatre

The musical, based on the hit animated film, is coming to the Wolverhampton Grand Theatre from May 30 to June 2.

And this offer exclusive to Plus subscribers means you can get tickets for the 5pm performances on Thursday, May 30 and Friday, May 31, for just £12.50 with the use of our promotional code at the bottom of this article.

The Grand said: "Join all of your favourite crack-a-lackin’ friends as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar.