Seller consigns £30,000 collection of jewellery and watercolours to Shrewsbury auction

Maryanne Lineker-Mobberley, associate director and jewellery, silver and bijouterie specialist and Abigail Molenaar, paintings and prints specialist, from Halls Fine Art in Shrewsbury collected the valuable consignment from Hereford last week.

Most of the jewellery and paintings consignment will be sold in the company’s fine art, antiques and jewellery auction in Shrewsbury on June 12.

The Wartski ruby and diamond brooch valued at up to £1,200.

The 30 lots of jewellery and watches include an 18ct gold and tourmaline set bracelet valued at up to £3,000 and a near matching pair of earrings valued at £700, both by leading 1960s jeweller Tom Scott.

The bracelet by Tom Scott valued at up to £3,000.

The collection also includes a Tiffany diamond set flower brooch, which is expected to fetch up to £1,500, a ruby and diamond bow brooch at up to £1,200, a sapphire and diamond set brooch at up to £700 and a French gold, hinged bangle at up to £1,200.

The 19th watercolours include works by John Varley (1778-1842), David Cox (1783-1859), James Holland (1799-1870), Alfred William Hunt (1830-’96) and William Turner (1789-1862) of Oxford.

John Varley’s watercolour captured this panoramic view from Cader Idris and is valued at up to £2,000.

The 43 paintings, which are valued from the low hundreds to £3,000, are mostly of Southern Snowdonia, particularly Cadair Idris, Dolgellau, Barmouth and Harlech and were purchased from prominent London galleries.

They will be included in Halls Fine Art’s pictures, ceramics, collectables and modern design auction on June 26. Closing date for entries is May 24.

Harlech Castle from the Dunes, a watercolour by Alfred William Hunt valued at up to £2,000.

“The vendor and her late husband chose really lovely and significant watercolours from prominent London galleries and they are primarily of North Wales scenes, locations that mean so much to the family,” said Abigail.

“My personal favourite is a watercolour by John Varley painted from the top of Cadair Idris, which is valued at around £2,000.”

Maryanne added that Halls Fine Art first met the seller when carrying out valuations of the paintings and house contents nine years ago.

“The vendor is now downsizing and moving to a flat after living in Hereford for many years,” she explained. “Many pieces of the fine, period jewellery were purchased from Wartski and are still in their original boxes. It’s a lovely collection.”