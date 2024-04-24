'Welcome to the House of Fun' – musical group bringing the hit songs of Madness to the stage

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

It will be a case of 'Welcome to the House of Fun' when a musical theatre group opens its next production.

Telford and District Light Operatic Players (Tadlop) will be bringing the much-loved music of legendary ska band Madness to the stage from Thursday next week, in the musical 'Our House'.

The show will be taking place in Theatre Severn's Walker Theatre in Shrewsbury – a first for Tadlop.

The move comes after the ongoing refurbishment to the group's usual home, The Telford Theatre.

Tadlop's vice chair, Alexander Madden, said they were thrilled to be putting on the show, and are looking forward to sharing their take on a great story and some classic songs.

He said: "Through the much-loved music of Madness, this romantic comedy tells the story of London lad Joe Casey who, on his sixteenth birthday, takes the girl of his dreams, Sarah, on their first date.

"When he tries to impress her by breaking into a building site the police are quickly in pursuit and Joe's life splits in two... Good Joe who stays to help, and Bad Joe who flees and leaves Sarah stranded.

"As we follow how Joe's actions influence his family and friends, we find out which direction in life truly is the right path to take. With upbeat, high-energy and colourful chorus numbers; this musical is guaranteed to have you dancing from your seats!"

The show will be supported by a live band and a full professional set.

Performances are evenings only on Thursday and Friday, with a double showing of a matinee and an evening production on Saturday.

Following on from Our House, Tadlop have also announced the group's next show, Bonnie and Clyde, which will also take place at Theatre Severn.

Tickets for Our House are available from https://www.theatresevern.co.uk/shows/whatson/our-house/