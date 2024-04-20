15 action-packed photos as St George fights a dragon and Newport celebrates England's patron saint

St George and the Dragon were among the characters that took part in the annual parade in Newport that has been taking part in the town since 2010.

St George took on the dragon during the annual Newport parade

There were flags of St George aplenty, along with brave knights, damsels in distress and dragons which wound their way through the town.

Dragons and a damsel

The sun even made an appearance as the town celebrated England's patron saint in style on the closest Saturday to St George's Day (April 23).

One young spectator makes his own fun

The parade, led by the town crier and the local scout band, included dozens of the town's children dressed up for the occasion as they marched down the High Street.