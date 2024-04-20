15 action-packed photos as St George fights a dragon and Newport celebrates England's patron saint
Hundreds of people were greeted by sunshine as they turned up to celebrate England's patron saint in a Shropshire town today.
St George and the Dragon were among the characters that took part in the annual parade in Newport that has been taking part in the town since 2010.
There were flags of St George aplenty, along with brave knights, damsels in distress and dragons which wound their way through the town.
The sun even made an appearance as the town celebrated England's patron saint in style on the closest Saturday to St George's Day (April 23).
The parade, led by the town crier and the local scout band, included dozens of the town's children dressed up for the occasion as they marched down the High Street.