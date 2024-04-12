Shropshire brewery set to host celebration of live music

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

BrewFest will be sponsored by the iconic Joules Brewery Green Monkey Lager and hosted at the Red Lion in Market Drayton.

The festival will kick off with a 'Warm Up Weekend' on May 4 and 5, followed by the main event on May 25 and 26.

The 'Warm Up Weekend' will feature performances by TNT, Sam Morgan, The Unlawful Men, and The Ronaldos.

BrewFest Weekend will see performances by Delta Aces, Lotus Motion, JMD, Si Alton, Doctor’s Orders, The Jooks, Nibbs & Chrisbee, and The June Collins Band, with more acts still to be announced.

Trevor Dawson, General Manager at The Red Lion, said: "There is a passion and precedent for live music in Market Drayton, formerly the home of the Rock & Bowl festival which was sponsored by Joules Brewery.

"And so this year we’re proud to be hosting our very own free to attend music festival in the grounds of The Red Lion."

A highlight of BrewFest Weekend will be the special appearance of Joule's Brewery's iconic Green Monkey Bus, which will be serving up Green Monkey Lager straight from the tank.

Connected directly to the brewery tanks, festival-goers will have the opportunity to enjoy Green Monkey Lager in its freshest form.

To find out more about the event, visit joulesredlion.co.uk