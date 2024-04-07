'Magic, cheeky antics and pure silliness' – Our review of The Sooty Show at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

When you've got parents who were big Sooty fans as youngsters, then like our two little ones, you stand absolutely no chance of escaping the charm of the cheeky yellow and black bear.

The Sooty Show at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre. Photos: Nigel Hillier

He's been enchanting children and adults with his antics for 75 years. His skills as a magician have also seen him become the only non-human member of the magic circle.

So when The Sooty Show rolled into Wolverhampton's Grand Theatre we were the first in the line.

Celebrating 75 amazing years in show business, Sooty, Sweep and Soo are planning a very special birthday party. However, in true Sooty style nothing goes to plan!

The party preparations are well under way – and don't forget your raincoat as Sooty’s new water pistol reaches right to the back of the theatre.

The special guests are on their way – Butch the bulldog, Ramsbottom the snake and Blackpool Tower circus superstar Michael Jordan, who entertains with his jaw-dropping juggling, plate spinning show-stopper and much more.

This show is truly value for money – it's held together by boat loads of audience participation. Our three-year-old was really belly laughing and engaging – clapping, cheering and shouting – all the way through.

Sooty fans old and new can enjoy this show and it's all thanks to Richard Cadell who is keeping the cheeky bear alive and squeaking after he bought the rights to the character in 2008.

He is truly on the wave length of youngsters - with all the classic cream pies, 'he's behind yous' and slapstick humour little ones - and their parents - love.

Cadell shows is that despite our modern lives packed with technology - it is the old-school slapstick humour and routines that kids love. It's magic, cheeky antics and pure silliness.

A great touch is after the show you can meet Richard and Sooty - at no extra cost.

The performance includes shaving foam, water, cool sparks, and a route involving real plates.

Running Time is 1 hour 40 minutes, including a 20 minute interval.

Visit Wolverhampton Grand here and The Sooty Show here.