'Bloodthirsty' people of south Shropshire get another chance to 'solve' murder case

Clun Amateur Dramatic Society (CADS) is staging a dine-in murder mystery, Lights, Camera, Murder written by Andrew Hull and directed by Suzanne Surman for one night only.

A CADS spokesperson said: "After the resounding success of their last murder mystery, the group have recognised what the bloodthirsty people of South Shropshire find entertaining.

"The premise is that the audience have been invited to watch a rehearsal for a new blockbuster film at a major Hollywood studio.

"During the first act, one of the stars of the film is killed - which is why there can only be one performance. Was it an accident, murder or suicide by proxy?"

During the first interval, the audience will be served supper and can become detectives, being presented with a folder of background notes and more information. Each table can also interview all the cast members (except one) to try to work out the name(s) of the killer(s) and what was their motive.

The second act gives more clues and another interview round before the audience submit their decisions and reasons and then witness the final reveal.

The action begins at 7.30pm on Saturday 13 April 13 at the Clun Memorial Hall. There will be a bar, refreshments and a raffle.

Tickets are £15 for adults and £8 for children (including supper) and are only available in advance from The Spar Shop, Bright Flowers by Clun Bridge, The White Horse, The Sun and The Maltings Café. Further details and arrangements for online ticket purchases are available by emailing clunamdram@gmail.com.