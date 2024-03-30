Huge grandfather clocks arrive at centre just in time for clocks to go forward

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Old Mill Antiques Centre in Low Town has just taken in a large collection of rather tall grandfather clocks.

Most of the collection, which dates back to the Victorian period, came from a single collector.

The private collection is for sale at the centre and owner John Ridgway says the clocks are some of the nicest he has seen, but unfortunately it means they will all need to be adjusted this weekend.

He said: “A number of grandfather clocks collected over many years were brought into the centre for sale.

"Grandfather clocks are popular just now and we expect a good deal of interest from potential buyers – especially those needing a particularly loud reminder that the clocks go forward for daylight saving this weekend!”

The clocks are priced between £200 and £500 and the Old Mill Antiques Centre, in Mill Street, Low Town, Bridgnorth is open seven days a week from 10am until 5pm.