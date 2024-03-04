Application made for Broseley Festival music licence

Simon Harris and Jade Bellamy have made an application for a new premises licence in the High Street to provide the music from 11am to 11pm on Saturday June 15, and 11am to 9pm on Sunday, June 16.

The application invites anyone who wishes to make a representations to write to the licensing team at Shropshire Council at licensing@ shropshire.gov.uk or to Shropshire Council, Shirehall, Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury, SY2 6ND.

For more details visit the council's website.