Bestival organisers produce book on holding a festival at home

Former Radio 1 DJ Rob Da Bank and his wife Josie, who hold Camp Bestival at Weston Park, on the Shropshire/Staffordshire border, every August, have put together a handbook aimed at parents who want to give their children the festival experience from the comfort of their own homes.

Bestival favourite Sophie Ellis-Bextor gives tips on how to organise a kitchen disco, while other regulars Fatboy Slim, Sara Cox, Fearne Cotton and Jo Whiley also offer ideas for festival-based activities.

Josie and Rob da Bank

Campfire singalongs, stargazing, and foraging are among the suggestions, while Rob gives tips for grown-ups on meditation and yoga, and Josie shares her artistic expertise.

Rob said: "We have pulled together all of the amazing things we love about Camp Bestival and hanging out with our family and popped it all into a book with ideas for making and creating the festival life at home all year round."

Josie added: "If you've been to Camp Bestival and seen it for yourself or not yet managed to get there, fear not, we have something for every family to enjoy.

"Arranged by season and packed with activities, recipes, and ideas to keep the whole family inspired all year round, we take the reader back to nature, enjoying everything from campfire cooking, singalongs and stargazing."

*Camp Bestival at Home, priced £15, goes on sale in May, and signed copies can be reserved now through the website lnk.to/CampBestivalAtHome

Free copies will be sent to everyone who buys camping tickets for Camp Bestival before the end of March.