Alton Towers reveals launch date of Nemesis Reborn with appearance of giant blazing orange eye

The rollercoaster at the Staffordshire theme park, previously known as simply Nemesis, has undergone a huge refurbishment since its closure in November 2022.

To announce the reopening date, a giant blazing orange eye popped up at Cannock Chase – a hotbed of unexplained activity since the 1980s.

The appearance of the floating seven-metre-wide eye heralds the hugely anticipated opening of Nemesis Reborn, which Alton Towers today confirmed will take place on March 16.

Nemesis is returning following an extensive transformation of the iconic ride, that has come to be revered by millions of thrill-seekers since its launch three decades ago.

Now known as Nemesis Reborn, part of the transformation has seen the entire 250-tonne, 716-metre-long track replaced as well as a complete overhaul of the beast which gives the ride its name.

The beast’s eye, ringed by razor-sharp teeth, is brought vividly to life through state-of-the-art audio visual technology – demonstrating its evolution into a predator.

An alien eye appears at Cannock Chase as Alton Towers reveals Nemesis Reborn will open to the public on March 16. Photo: David Parry

Imprisoned underground for much of the past three decades by a shadowy organisation known as The Phalanx, it is now free and out to wreak vengeance.

Extensive, new, immersive elements will propel visitors into this compelling new narrative from the moment they set foot in the resort’s Forbidden Valley.

Alien activity has long been synonymous with Cannock Chase.

The Ministry Of Defence has officially investigated dozens of reports of unexplained activity and strange lights in the area.

Incidents include schoolchildren who claim to have witnessed an extra-terrestrial figure with a ‘lemon-shaped’ head and a series of triangle shapes seen in the sky.

On its opening in 1994 Nemesis was crowned Europe’s first inverted rollercoaster and has gone on to develop a cult status amongst thrillseekers globally.

An alien eye appears at Cannock Chase as Alton Towers reveals Nemesis Reborn will open to the public on March 16. Photo: David Parry

Millions of fans from around the world have visited the Staffordshire theme park to experience the thrilling 3.5 G-force, as the ride dangled thrillseekers along numerous twists and turns at speeds of up to 50mph.

Bianca Sammut, divisional director at Alton Towers, said: “Throughout its first 30 years, Nemesis captured the imagination of millions of thrillseekers from around the globe.

“It’s been an astonishing privilege to bring this truly iconic ride into the 21st century.

“We’ve retained its essential DNA, while harnessing the most state-of-the-art technology and immersive storytelling techniques to ensure it will retain its status as a truly unrivalled rollercoaster experience for a whole new generation.

“And from March 16, those brave enough will be able to experience for themselves the truly awesome power of Nemesis Reborn.”

To book tickets visit altontowers.com