Famous comedians set to try their hands at Ludlow Piano Festival as tickets go on sale

This year's festival - from May 22 to 26 - will open with a celebrity concert hosted by BBC Midlands Today presenter Shefali Oza and featuring Giles from Gogglebox - they will all be taking their turns to play short pieces on a beautiful Steinway piano.

They will be joined by comedians Tim Vine and Rachel Parris, Dr Adam Kay (This Is Going To Hurt), Alistair McGowan, Tom Service, Sarah Walker (BBC Radio 3), and Ben Cooper (Bargain Hunt).

There will be comedy from Rainer Hersch - asking and answering questions like ‘What do conductors actually do?', a show celebrating the much-loved songs of Victoria Wood and three iconic silent movies (from Chaplin, Keaton and Laurel & Hardy) with ‘live’ piano accompaniment.

Jazz will be included for the first time as Ludlow-born Liam Dunachie plays Fats Waller, Bill Evans and Keith Jarrett.

There will also be the return of street pianos giving people the chance to play to the passing public.

Local resident and impressionist Alistair McGowan, the chair and joint artistic director of Ludlow Piano Festival (LPF), said: "There really is something for everyone at Ludlow Piano Festival 2024 and I and the the whole team can't wait to welcome you back."

The first piano festival was the brainchild of Mr McGowan.

Joel Baldwin, co-artistic director said: “The LPF 2024 programme builds on the success of last year’s inaugural festival by celebrating the instrument through an even broader showcase of extraordinary composers and performers.

"With the support from a whole host of world-class musicians, performers, speakers, comedians and celebrities, we present an eclectic mixture of pianistic virtuosity, marvel, and fun.

"Come and spend some time in Ludlow’s stunning surroundings and soak up the atmosphere as we bask in the beauty of piano music in all its variety by some of the best-known performers from across the spectrum."

For more information and tickets to all the events visit the LPF website.