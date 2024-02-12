Organisers apply for alcohol and entertainment licence for two-day event

Audio-Tek has applied to sell alcohol on June 22 and 23 this year from 1pm to 10.30pm on the Saturday and 1pm to 9.30pm at QEII Arena, Hinkshay Road, Telford Town Park, TF3 4EH.

They have also applied to hold live and recorded music from 1pm to 11pm on the Saturday and 1pm to 10pm on the Sunday.

People wishing to make a representation should email licensing@telford.gov.uk by March 1.