Bestival: Paloma Faith, The Darkness, Rick Astley and Faithless among star acts at 2024 festival

Dance band Faithless, electronic music group Orbital, Scissor Sisters frontman Jake Shears and jazz-funk band Level 42 will also be appearing at Camp Bestival at Weston Park in August.

DJs Sara Cox and Gok Wan will also be returning to the four-day festival, following their appearance last year.

Actor-turned-DJ Craig Charles will also be performing at Weston Park for the first time this year.

The festival, now in its third year, will run from August 15 to 18. It is the sister event to the Camp Bestival Dorset at Lulworth Castle.

Former Radio 1 DJ Rob da Bank, who organises the event with his wife Josie, said it was an exciting line-up which covered a broad range of tastes.

He said the event had built a steady following since it was launched in 2022, and was expecting a record crowd of 25,000 to attend this year.

"Rick Astley is everyone's favourite, and I'm really thrilled Faithless are doing a rare show for us," he said.

"We're catering for a lot of different people with different tastes.

"We've got pop, we've got dance music, we've got indie, and a bit of rave."

Paloma Faith, who performed at Weston Park for the V Festival in 2015, said she was delighted to be returning to one of the prettiest places in the UK.

"I can’t wait to be in those beautiful grounds singing with you all," she said.

Astley, who has also appeared at Weston Park, added: “I'm really looking forward to performing at Camp Bestival, it’s become one of Britain's best events and I’m excited to be there.”

Rising hip-hop star Hak Baker, female-led soulful and disco-delic group Say She She and northern indie stars The K’s will also appear as well as Tom Aspaul, Katie Grace, Ellie Sax and Fred Roberts.

As well as the music acts, there will also be a range of family entertainments including Horrible Histories, Brainiac Live, Dick and Dom, and Mr Tumble, while keep-fit expert Mr Motivator and Mr B The Gentleman Rhymer will also be putting in appearances.

The more athletic might be interested in having a go at parkour and free running, which involve taking on obstacles, football, synchronised swimming and lifeguard classes. There will also be wall-climbing events and a mermaid school.

Home-grown talent includes Wonderstuff frontman Miles Hunt and BBC Radio 6 DJ Chris Hawkins, who grew up in Loppington.