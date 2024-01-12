Say Cheese! cheesegeek make things personal for fromage fans this Valentine's Day

Ever looking to give people across the land a brie-illiant giggle, artisanal cheese brand, cheesegeek, has brought new meaning to the idea of personalised Passendale.

Launched last year, ‘Say Cheese’ allows shoppers to have their own image (or that of a pal, loved one, celebrity or anyone else they like) printed atop their own bespoke wheel of Waterloo – a brie-style cheese made from Guernsey cow’s milk.

Using malt extract and a very clever machine, your image is printed directly onto the cheese, making it a perfect fun gift for the fromage fan in your household. And who needs hearts and flowers this Valentine's Day? Give me Gamonéu every time.

I couldn't resist giving this one a whirl and was pleased to find you didn't have to tread too 'Caerphilly' when placing your order. Images are easily uploaded to the cheesegeek website, and your Waterloo is despatched within a couple of working days.

Upon arrival I was instantly impressed at the quality of the printed image. You can never quite tell or trust what you see online with this sort of thing, but the quality here was spot on. I could do nothing other than burst into laughter. I've had many dreams, ladies and gentlemen, but seeing my face tattooed atop a lovely bit of cheesy goodness, I felt like I'd completed life.

Dan's personalised Waterloo

Though it broke my heart to eventually take a knife to cheesegeek's good work, when I finally imbibed my Waterloo I was delighted I had. The rich, light and creamy taste was divine, and this was one gimmick of a product that also delivered in terms of flavour satisfaction.

At £15 for a 180g Waterloo that will make all who receive it laugh their socks off, I know what pretty much all my nearest and dearest will be receiving from Santa this year. But as mentioned, Valentine's is here first, and if you're looking for something a little bit different for your sweetheart, Say Cheese could be a very Gouda choice indeed.

Visit www.thecheesegeek.com