It's wall-to-wall Wonka as cinemas prepare to cash in on Timothée Chalamet remake
It's wall-to-wall Wonka at cinemas in Shropshire this weekend.
The film, a prequel to the famous 1971 film Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory starring Gene Wilder, is the big hope for Christmas. And demand at the box office is so high that many cinemas are reserving the majority of their screens to show it.
Telford's Odeon Luxe has 17 showings today and 19 on Saturday. And Cineworld Shrewsbury has seven showings today and 12 showings on Saturday
Wonka's opening weekend projections are said to be above expectations and with promising reviews it is hoped the film will give cinemas a much needed boost.
Directed by Paddington's Paul King, the film provides an origin story for the famous chocolatier who first appeared in Roald Dahl's 1964 novel.
The Wonka cast is led by Timothée Chalamet in the titular role alongside an ensemble that includes Keegan-Michael Key, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Olivia Colman, and Hugh Grant as an Oompa-Loompa.