Late night shopping times in Shropshire and Telford in run-up to Christmas
Markets and shopping centres across Shropshire will be staying open a little later than usual in the run-up to Christmas.
By Lauren Hill
Whether you have a few extra presents to buy – or return! – a last minute Christmas shop is quite often on the cards.
Take a look below for a list of shopping centres and their Christmas opening hours.
The Darwin Centre, Shrewsbury
Wednesday, December 6: 9am-8pm
Wednesday, December 13: 9am-8pm
Monday, December 18: 9am-6pm
Tuesday, December 19: 9am-6pm
Wednesday, December 20: 9am-8pm
December 21 - 23: 9am-6pm
Christmas Eve: 10.30am-4.30pm
Christmas Day: CLOSED
Boxing Day:10am – 5pm
December 27 - 30: 9am-5.30pm
New Years Eve: 10.30am-4.30pm
New Years Day: CLOSED