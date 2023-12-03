Late night shopping times in Shropshire and Telford in run-up to Christmas

Whether you have a few extra presents to buy – or return! – a last minute Christmas shop is quite often on the cards.

Take a look below for a list of shopping centres and their Christmas opening hours.

The Darwin Centre, Shrewsbury

Wednesday, December 6: 9am-8pm

Wednesday, December 13: 9am-8pm

Monday, December 18: 9am-6pm

Tuesday, December 19: 9am-6pm

Wednesday, December 20: 9am-8pm

December 21 - 23: 9am-6pm

Christmas Eve: 10.30am-4.30pm

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Boxing Day:10am – 5pm

December 27 - 30: 9am-5.30pm

New Years Eve: 10.30am-4.30pm

New Years Day: CLOSED