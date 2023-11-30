Advent Calendars: Still time to grab the perfect Christmas countdown treat

These ones have got our seal of approval, and are still available to buy:

Swizzels Sweet Shop Advent Calendar – from £5, various retailers

This calendar offers 24 days of sweet surprises and features everybody’s favourite Swizzels treats, including Squashies, Refreshers, Love Hearts, Drumstick and more.

Beauty Bay Haul Of Fame Beauty Box, £60, beautybay.com

beauty bay haul of fame

A limited-edition box, worth £206.73, including 19 self-care and skincare products.

Packed full of must-have makeup, haircare, and skincare goodies, this festive box from Beauty Bay is a great advent calendar alternative for those looking to keep themselves pampered during Yuletide.

Barebells Advent Calendar – £54.90, barebells.co.uk

barebells

Barebells’ protein-packed advent calendar contains 24 individually wrapped full-size protein bars, including six exclusive bars not yet available in the UK. This advent calendar will provide your chocolate fix along with numerous functional benefits, perfect for fitness fanatics looking to stay on track and chocolate lovers alike.

The 2023 Cheese Advent Calendar, So Wrong It’s Nom – £8, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Lidl and Ocado

so wrong its nom

Containing 24 individual cheeses, this award-winning advent calendar features 11 mouthwatering varieties from award-winning Somerset-based cheese specialists, Ilchester Cheese Company. Founded in the heart of cheese-making West Country, Illchester Cheese is known for its innovative flavours and high-quality locally-sourced ingredients.

Divine Fairtrade Milk Chocolate Advent Calendar – £5, Divine, Ocado, Oxfam, Whole Foods Market

divine

Not only are you rewarded with a delicious milk chocolate heart each day, but your daily Divine delight improves the lives of cocoa farmers and their families through Divine’s commitment to fight exploitation in the industry as the world’s only farmer-owned Fairtrade chocolate maker.

PLAYin CHOC 24-Day Advent Calendar – £49.95, playinchoc.com

play in choc

Each window offers a 10g mini-chocolate bar, a 3D puzzle toy made from 100 per cent recycled board, three stencils to use for creative drawing, and a fun facts educational info-card. The calendar sleeve also easily reverses into a beautifully illustrated play mat, offering hours of extra fun.

Flapjackery Advent Calendar Box – £52, flapjackery.co.uk

flapjackery

Flapjackery’s luxurious and decadent Advent Calendar Box promises a daily treat throughout December of delicious gluten free flapjack pieces.

There are 24 wrapped half pieces of flapjack that come in delicious-sounding flavours like Christmas Orange Flapjack, Burnt Caramel & Sea Salt Flapjack and Billionaires Flapjack.

Best of Thorntons Advent Calendar – £15.33, Lidl, Sainsbury, Thorntons.com

Best of Throntons advent calendar

A classic from a classic. 24 delicious chocolates in 12 flavours from Thorntons' Continental, Pearls and Classic selections.

Bird & Blend Tea Co. Advent Calendar – £38, birdandblendtea.com

Bird & Blend Tea Co.

This indie tea company is on a mission to spread happiness and re-imagine tea this festive season with the launch of its advent calendar.

Unlock 24 days of tea exploration, with 24 unique and award-winning blends to savour. 48 tea bags in total – perfect for sharing.

Gabby's Dollhouse – £25, Argos

Gabby's Dollhouse

Countdown to Christmas with the Gabby’s Dollhouse Advent calendar. In this festive gift set, kids get to discover a different Christmas-themed Gabby’s Dollhouse gift every day. With 24 gifts to find, there's always a new surprise waiting behind each door.

Paw Patrol – £25, Argos

Paw Patrol

Children will discover their favourite pups, Chase, Marshall, Skye, Rubble, Everest, Rocky and Zuma, dressed up for Christmas, two bears, a baby turtle, a kitten, a snail, a bunny and a deer, Chickaletta wearing her hat and scarf, two tents, a cabin, two Pine trees, a fire pit, a lantern and more!