'One of the very best festive experiences' – Our review of Christmas At Warwick Castle

Well you can have all that and more at Warwick Castle's festive offering this year.

Christmas at the Castle is simply fantastic in every way – it's got ice skating, stories with Santa and an after dark light trail.

We visited at 5pm and left four hours later feeling thoroughly in the festive spirit. Twinkling trees, illuminated grounds and grandly-decorated castle rooms make for spectacular viewing.

Warwick Castle as an attraction on a normal day is one of our favourite trips out - but with a Christmas twist it's even more special.

Let's start with stories with Santa - the main man himself is at Warwick along with Mrs Claus and some cheeky Elves. As soon as we arrived they got to work (in allocated time slots) at mesmerising the little ones in the state dining room and the library.

The interior of these rooms are breathtakingly festive. With that cosy, magical atmosphere, both the adults and the children are in awe from the moment they step inside.

This is one of the best Santa experiences we've taken our girls to. It just feels so authentic and not rushed like you are on a conveyor belt like so many other places. Santa and Mrs Claus read the children a story and then the youngsters also get chance to meet him and take a photo afterwards. This is after they first meet the Elves and help them on a mission to save Christmas in another grand room.

Then we headed out to do the light trail. This takes one year of planning, six week to install and half a million lights across a 1.6 mile route. The light trail runs after dark until January 7.

As you wander round in the cold night air with beautiful Christmas music blaring, the sparkling lights and the illuminated castle you can feel that festive, cosy feeling rapidly taking hold. It's a spectacular overload for the senses of all the family.

Part of this features local children's author Sam Langley-Swain who has created a Christmas fairytale storybook that is featured throughout the trail.

After this it was time to get our skates on. The open air ice-rink is set within the shadows of Guy's Tower. There are 45 minute sessions and it's great for all ages, with skating aids for the little ones, and festive tunes blaring as you glide round.

Daytime guests can obviously too also enjoy the usual offerings at Warwick including the Bird of Prey show, Zog playground and The Princess Tower to name a few.

Another highlight was stopping for food and drink at the winter village. There's lots to choose from to eat, mulled beverages on offer too and a chance to toast your own marshmallows on the fire.

We left feeling festive, mesmerised and happy! This Christmas offering is one of the very best – so get your tickets booked and wrap up warm.

Visit warwick-castle.com to book or to find out more. Castle-only entry starts from £21pp. Daytime Castle entry plus stories with Santa is £38pp. The Light Trail is from £16.50pp, while ice-skating is from £11pp.