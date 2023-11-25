Challenge Dan: A two-course takeaway treat in Stafford for under £15

Never fear dear readers, Dan The Man is here, and when we set him the challenge of finding a good value two-course afternoon takeaway for under £15, we knew his legendary stomach would steer us straight. Bon appétit, shoppers!

With my challenge for the week in front of me, I decided to head to a very old stomping ground of mine, and paid a visit to Stafford. The county town of Staffordshire, Stafford is a market town that offers a decent day out for shoppers and has a number of great eateries – from delightful dine-in restaurants to a cheeky choice of takeaways.

For today's challenge, it was all about the afternoon takeaways, and a good-value treat that could be grabbed and enjoyed on the go during a day of shopping.

With my stomach set at a main course from one takeaway and a sweet treat from another, the challenge was on to find the perfect pair of box-tickers.

Armed with £15, the game was on...

The Boppin Dolphin

Stafford offers a world of takeaway delights with everything from Chinese to Jamaican cuisine available for an easy grab while you're out and about. However, as I combed the town for where I would find my main course, a busy chip chop caught my eye. Based on Stafford's Bridge Street in the heart of the town centre, The Boppin Dolphin offers a range of traditional chip shop tucker and succulent treats that looked to be just up my street on a cold autumn afternoon.

Mindful of my challenge budget and wanting to get as much bang for my buck as possible, a meal deal of three chicken strips and chips for £6.50 looked like it would hit the sweet spot, and I wasn't disappointed. The chicken strips were coated in a beautiful crispy batter, and the chips were chunky and traditional. This was the perfect way to warm the cockles while taking in Stafford town centre – tasty and great value for money. Winner, winner, chicken dinner...

Munch & Slurp

Dan enjoys a milkshake from Munch & Slurp

After a delicious salty main course, I quickly felt the need for something sweet to complete my wandering meal. Having heard tell of a particular emporium that offered an enticing variety of mega milkshakes, I headed there at pace.

Located on Stafford's Gaolgate Street, Munch & Slurp offers a variety of treats from a range of tasty breakfasts, to lunchtime paninis, baguettes, burgers and even a range of pancakes. It was the eatery's Special Jar Milkshakes that had attracted me however, with flavours including Fudge Cake, Oreo, Ferrero Rocher and Nutella. Decadently presented in a large jar topped with whipped cream, these seemed the perfect indulgence for my new-found sweet tooth.

I opted for the Snickers version – priced at £4.50 – and was perfectly sated with a chocolately delight that I couldn't help but chug. A perfect pud and a surprising thirst quencher too, available to take out and drink in.

Mission successful

I'd set out to find a couple of decent takeaway treats to give me fuel on a Stafford shopping trip, and my mission had been a complete success. Not only that, with my chicken strips and chips meal deal from The Boppin Dolphin chocking in at £6.50 and my sumptuous milkshake from Munch & Slurp only setting me back £4.50, I'd kept well within my £15 budget, only having spent £11. Tasty treats were enjoyed at both eateries I frequented, but the town has plenty of other options to choose from, and I'll be back to sample more.

- What do you think is Stafford's best takeaway? Should Dan come and take on a takeaway challenge in a town near you? Email daniel.morris@mnamedia.co.uk