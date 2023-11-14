Plastic fantastic when scale modellers descended on Telford for landmark show

They included an eye catching display of a Lancaster Bomber dropping a bouncing bomb with the water of the splash, and mini set of the famous Red Arrows display team.

Telford International Centre,in St Quentin Gate, was taken over by model enthusiasts on both days at the weekend.

John Tapsell, from the International Plastic Modellers’ Society, said the 25th annual show in Telford had seen visitor numbers return to pre-pandemic levels.

"It was a great show," he said.

Scale Model World taking place at the Telford International Centre..

"We felt that we are back to the level of visitors that we had prior to covid. The show itself was extremely successful and we had lots of positive feedback."

The IPMS is already thinking ahead to next year's event in Telford on November 9 and 10, 2024.

"We have great confidence that the show is back to where we would like to be," added Mr Tapsell.

Pictured, the Wolverhampton model club..

The IPMS was founded in Great Britain in 1963, and organises Scale ModelWorld, which claims to be the world’s largest fine scale modelling show. It has more than 4,000 members in the UK, with a wide range of modelling interests, skills and knowledge.

Among the people attending were visitors from South Korea, Hong Kong, and Japan and across Europe.

The organisation says it welcomes new members of all ages and abilities.

Pictured, best aircraft in show winner Michael Papadakis..

There were club and special interest group displays, trade stands and a model competition for members.

Members build anything from basic kits to complicated scratch-built models, generally using plastic, although 3D printing, resin, and etched and cast metal are also well represented.

Pictured, Gary Siddall with his Red Arrow display..

Many IPMS (UK) members meet on a regular basis to share their knowledge and the fun of scale modelling. There are over 110 local IPMS Branches scattered about Great Britain, as well as internet-based, virtual branches.