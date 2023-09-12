Dream Stream: Better Call Saul, Atlanta, Shameless

Better Call Saul

Better Call Saul

Seasons 1-6 – Netflix

It’s been a couple of weeks since we recommended Breaking Bad, so for those of you fine telly-binge troubadours who have already managed to catch up in full with Albuquerque’s not-so-finest, it’s time to take a look at the prequel.

Set in the early to mid noughties, Better Call Saul follows the story of con-man turned small-time lawyer Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), beginning six years before the events of Breaking Bad and showing his transformation into the persona of corrupt attorney-for-hire, Saul Goodman.

In glorious cult prequel style, a few familiar faces make a multitude of appearances, including those of former cop turned cartel henchman, Mike (Jonathan Banks), and ‘Lord of the Meth’, Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito).

The series follows Jimmy’s struggles as a low-paid lawyer, his complex and catastrophic relationship with his brother Chuck (Michael McKean), and his surprising yet endearing romantic entanglement with fellow attorney Kim Wexler (a superb Rhea Seehorn). As the series progresses we see the good-hearted yet morally dubious Jimmy slide further along the path to the dark side, as he becomes more and more involved with those that his legal education has trained him to avoid.

As he did in Breaking Bad, Bob Odenkirk shines as the not-so-sleazy-after-all lawyer, whose descent into a dark and dangerous world is simultaneously portrayed as heartbreaking, just, and hilarious.

Another triumph from Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan, Better Call Saul achieves the extraordinary in nearly being on a par with the show that was its genesis.

Outstanding with every frame, it is a treat that is well worthy of a binge.

Atlanta

Seasons 1-4 – Disney+

Atlanta

Created by Donald Glover, Atlanta is an American comedy-drama series that first premiered back in 2016.

The show centres on the characters of college dropout and music manager Earnest ‘Earn’ Marks (Glover) and rapper Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry) as they navigate the Atlanta rap scene. It also stars Lakeith Stanfield and Zazie Beetz.

During his daily life in Atlanta, Earn tries to redeem himself in the eyes of his ex-girlfriend, who is the mother of his daughter, as well as his parents and his cousin Alfred – ‘Paper Boi’.

Having dropped out of Princeton University, Earn has no money and no home and consequently alternates between staying with his parents and his girlfriend.

Once he realises however that his cousin is on the verge of stardom, he desperately seeks to reconnect to improve his life and the life of his daughter, Lottie.

Atlanta has received many awards and nominations, including two Golden Globe Awards for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy and Best Actor – Television Series Musical or Comedy for Glover, and two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series.

Glover’s Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series was the first ever awarded to an African-American, and his work as the series’ writer and executive producer has received praise.

Regardless of accolades and acclaim however, Atlanta is an engaging tale that you will find it irresistible to binge. Get comfy for this one.

Shameless

Series 1-11 – Netflix

Shameless

Tickets this way for the Chatsworth Express!

It was one of the most hard-hitting no-holds barred comedy dramas ever to grace the small screen, and probably the most aptly named TV show of all time.

Created and partially written by Paul Abbott, the BAFTA award-winning Shameless held a triumphantly funny lens up to British working class culture, its pitfalls and glories, and gave us some of the most memorable comedic characters of all time.

While the US version hasn’t really lived up to the mark, the UK original is a classic, and available to be enjoyed in full thanks to the fine folks at Netflix.

The series follows bottom-of-the-bottle philosopher Frank Gallagher (David Threlfall) and his family as they navigate life in a world that hasn’t dealt them a winning hand. Living on the deprived and often depraved Chatsworth housing estate, Frank’s children are forced to fend for themselves thanks to their mother’s abandonment, and Frank’s perpetual state of alcoholic oblivion.

Mum to the rest, Frank’s eldest daughter Fiona (Anne-Marie Duff) has accepted her lot until she meets the handsome Steve (James McAvoy), who could be her route to a new life. But is he all that he seems?

Following the misadventures of the Gallagher family, along with other key Chatsworth protagonists, Shameless unapologetically uses dark comedy to explore issues including murder, prostitution and drug addiction, yet does so without ever belittling them or diluting their seriousness.

With an outstanding lead performance across 11 series from David Threlfall, Shameless will make you laugh, cringe, cower and cry – probably all within the space of most individual episodes.