Balloons light up Telford's night sky

The night sky was aglow (Picture Telford SNT)

Taking place until Sunday, the free event in Town Park began at 5pm family-friendly activities including circus skills and an outdoor theatre show.

But once dusk began to fall, live music and entertainment on stage saw the balloons inflate, before they took to the air at around 9pm.

Hundreds gathered in Telford Town Park to see the balloons gracefully take to the skies to a background of live music and entertainment on the park's stage.

The balloonist were visible across Telford & Wrekin, with the glow from their burners illuminating the night's sky.

However, the event nearly never went ahead after a bomb scare at the Telford Centre in the town centre that saw scores of police were at the evacuated shopping centre. It was later confirmed to have been a hoax.

The Telford Balloon Fiesta continues on Saturday with yet more balloons along with a host of other attractions.

Balloon flights are scheduled for 6am and 6pm Saturday and Sunday but organisers say the timings and launches will be weather dependent.

This year's event also sees some special guests dropping in as the Army's Red Devil display team are set to perform.

Events scheduled for the weekend at the balloon fiesta include:

Saturday and Sunday 12 noon - the Wings Wings Parachute Team are flying in.

Noon until 6pm live music continues on the arena stage, while throughout the afternoon the Midlands Kite Flyers will demonstrating to the crowds along with activities such as the Bike Hub activities promise to keep the adrenaline pumping for biking enthusiasts.

As a bonus this years, the British Army's parachute display team, the Red Devils will be dropping in at around 5pm.