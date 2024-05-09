New festival will provide a real treat for Shropshire wine lovers
The first Shropshire Wine Festival is set to take place over 11 days this month.
Plus
Published
The festival will take place from May 16-27 with events taking place across the county for wine lovers to enjoy.
Shropshire Wine Festival Curator, Ed Thomas, said: “The festival aims to celebrate all wines grown in and inspired by Shropshire.
"From the smallest vineyard to larger enterprises, there is a passionate community of growers and wine makers who are ready and waiting to share their passion for wine during the festival, and all year round.”