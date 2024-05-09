New festival will provide a real treat for Shropshire wine lovers

The festival will take place from May 16-27 with events taking place across the county for wine lovers to enjoy.

Shropshire Wine Festival Curator, Ed Thomas, said: “The festival aims to celebrate all wines grown in and inspired by Shropshire.

"From the smallest vineyard to larger enterprises, there is a passionate community of growers and wine makers who are ready and waiting to share their passion for wine during the festival, and all year round.”