'Fantastic' fun as Horrible Histories comes to Enginuity with West End show

Alasdair Buchan

Audiences at Enginuity, in Coalbrookdale, were delighted by tales of Britain's past told in a fun-filled and educational way, with lots of laughter and gags.

The show, Barmy Britain, is inspired by the Horrible Histories TV series and books, and includes well-known figures such as Henry VIII and Queen Victoria.

It stopped-off in Ironbridge on Thursday and Friday this week as part of its UK-wide tour.

Lexi Summer, 8, from Newport enjoying the show

Abbie King, chief operating officer of the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust, said: “It’s been brilliant to welcome Horrible Histories to Enginuity, it’s exciting to see live theatre at the museum.

"There has been a great atmosphere at the first performances. The families have had a fantastic time.”

Meanwhile, there is some foolish flying fun to be had nearby at RAF Museum in Cosford in the designated 'Horrible Hangar'.

Ian Archdeacon and Alasdair Buchan

The aim of the Horrible Histories 'Up in the Air Adventure' is for families to work together to solve clues and puzzles in a fully interactive experience.

Up in the Air Adventure is taking place until Sunday, September 3, and each session is two hours long.

To find out more about the summer events at the Ironbridge Gorge Museums, visit ironbridge.org.uk

Ian Archdeacon