Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Horrible Histories bringing its hit West End show to the Ironbridge Gorge this week

By Megan HoweIronbridgeEntertainmentPublished:

Visitors to the Ironbridge Valley of Invention are in for a special treat this week as Horrible Histories arrives in the Gorge.

Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain. Photo: Mark Douet
Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain. Photo: Mark Douet

On Thursday, August 3 and Friday, August 4 this week, Horrible Histories will be bringing its hit West End show 'Barmy Britain' to Enginuity in Coalbrookdale.

The show, inspired by the Horrible Histories books and TV series, has a cast of crazy new characters and rude new rulers who will be delighting audiences young and old.

They will go house-hunting with Henry VIII, join the gorgeous Georgians as they take over England, break into Buckingham Palace and hide from Queen Victoria.

Abbie King, chief operating officer at Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust, said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming this hit show to Enginuity. It will bring history to life in the historic setting of Coalbrookdale."

Shows take place at 1.30pm and 5pm on Thursday and Friday at Enginuity in Coalbrookdale.

Adult tickets cost £17 and children’s tickets cost £15.

PASS PLUS holders are eligible for a 10 per cent discount on these prices.

A theatre ticket does not include entrance to the museum.

Entertainment
Attractions
Telford entertainment
What's On
Ironbridge
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News