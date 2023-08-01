Horrible Histories bringing its hit West End show to the Ironbridge Gorge this week

Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain. Photo: Mark Douet

On Thursday, August 3 and Friday, August 4 this week, Horrible Histories will be bringing its hit West End show 'Barmy Britain' to Enginuity in Coalbrookdale.

The show, inspired by the Horrible Histories books and TV series, has a cast of crazy new characters and rude new rulers who will be delighting audiences young and old.

They will go house-hunting with Henry VIII, join the gorgeous Georgians as they take over England, break into Buckingham Palace and hide from Queen Victoria.

Abbie King, chief operating officer at Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust, said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming this hit show to Enginuity. It will bring history to life in the historic setting of Coalbrookdale."

Shows take place at 1.30pm and 5pm on Thursday and Friday at Enginuity in Coalbrookdale.

Adult tickets cost £17 and children’s tickets cost £15.

PASS PLUS holders are eligible for a 10 per cent discount on these prices.