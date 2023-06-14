When and where to see legendary Hercules warplanes in farewell national flypast over region

RAF Cosford have a Hercules on display

Aviation enthusiasts will have a final chance to see a flying example of the famous plane when three Hercules C-130Js tour the UK today, including a flypast of RAF Cosford.

Residents across Warwickshire, Staffordshire and Shropshire will be among the first in the UK to spot the Hercules at the start of the day. It then heads off to as far as Northern Ireland, Scotland, Yorkshire, Lincolnshire and Salisbury Plain near Stonehenge.

A staple of the RAF since 1966, the planes have been used around the world in support of UK military and humanitarian relief operations.

After over half a century in service, they are being replaced by 22 Atlas A400 planes.

Today, Wednesday 14, three of the recognisable planes are set to fly out from Brize Norton in Oxfordshire at 10am, before heading to its first destination over the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire.

From there, the route moves towards Cosford at 10.34am, before flying northwest towards Anglesey, flying over Shifnal and Telford.

After touring the skies across Wales, the planes will head to Ireland and Scotland before moving back south towards Yorkshire, across London, and back up to its starting point in Oxfordshire.

1000 - Depart RAF Brize Norton

1025 - National Memorial Arboretum, Alrewas

1034 - RAF Cosford

1122 - RAF Valley

1148 - FS Aldergrove

1251 - RAF Lossiemouth (with Typhoon escort)

1408 - RAF Leeming

1410 - RAF Topcliffe

1423 - Beverley

1435 - RAF Waddington

1438 - RAF College Cranwell

1458 - Cambridge Airport

1504 - RAF Mildenhall

1515 - Colchester Garrison

1622 - MOD Boscombe Down

1625 - Salisbury Plain (West Down Camp)

1632 - MOD Lyneham

1636 - Royal Wootton Bassett

1639 - Defence Academy of the UK, Shrivenham

1643 - Dalton Barracks, Abingdon

1651 - RAF Halton

1655 - RAF High Wycombe