Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Piano-playing celebrities set to descend on Ludlow for start of town's new festival

By David TooleyEntertainmentPublished:

A galaxy of celebrity piano players are heading to Ludlow this evening (Wednesday) for the start of a four-day festival.

Alistair McGowan playing piano at Fringe community piano, Ludlow, in advance of piano festival in the town..
Alistair McGowan playing piano at Fringe community piano, Ludlow, in advance of piano festival in the town..

Impressionist and pianist Alistair McGowan is the driving force behind the Ludlow Piano Festival as the new event's joint artistic director and chair.

Mr McGowan, who lives near Ludlow, says he has "a desire to celebrate this fabulous instrument and how it can move and inspire people."

He has been helped out by showbiz friends who have given up their time for nothing to play during the opening concert this evening (Wednesday).

Hosted by Robert (Judge) Rinder it will feature actors, presenters and comedians each playing a solo piece or two on the Steinway in the cathedral-like St Laurence’s Church.

Although subject to change the celebrity line up includes comedian Jo Brand, Holby City actor Bob Barrett, BBC Bargain Hunt's Ben Cooper, BBC presenter Katie Derham, Mr GoCompare Wynne Evans, The Mash Report's Rachel Parris, BBC sport presenter Garry Richardson.

Also listed is BBC Radio Three's Sarah Walker, Dead Ringers voice Duncan Wisbey and Robin of Sherwood, Dynasty, and Emmerdale actor Michael Praed.

Danny, Jay and Sean from the final of Channel 4's The Piano are also listed to appear.

"They are all of different abilities and I am so grateful to them all for agreeing to come and play,"

Mr McGowan said piano playing Aston Villa footballer Tyrone Mings had been invited but he wasn't quite at the stage where he would feel able to play in front of an audience.

Playing the piano at Ludlow's Assembly Rooms and at the beautiful St Laurence's Church gave Mr McGowan the idea of putting together a festival.

"We had two great piano venues so all we needed was a third to make a wonderful triangle of venues," said Mr McGowan. The third venue, Palmers Hall at Ludlow College, was soon added.

"I asked all the people I know and revere who are also wonderful pianists to appear," he said.

The music is classically based but there are also pianos in public spaces in the town and in three pubs in the town.

"We want people to hear the wonderful music of the piano while they are in the streets," said Mr McGowan.

He added that tickets were available for most of the events, which include feature discussions and masterclasses with professional recital pianists.

For more information on the Ludlow Piano Festival and its events over the next few days, visit: https://ludlowpianofestival.com/programme/

Entertainment
South Shropshire entertainment
What's On
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News