Thousands flock to Ludlow Spring Festival as it returns with new venue

Ludlow Spring Festival. Pictured from left, Fleur Kenny, Jack Hayter, Terry Ryan and Doreen Ryan from Ludlow.

The event, taking place at the town's rugby club for the first time, saw more than 2,000 people through the gates – ready to enjoy a packed line-up of comedy and music, along with a host of exhibitors and food and drink.

It started on Friday, and continues today and tomorrow.

Jessica Parker, in charge of event operations for the three-day festival, said they had been delighted at the enthusiasm from the public.

Ludlow Spring Festival

She said: "The turnout has been absolutely amazing. Yesterday was a bit quiet but today is absolutely buzzing."

She said that the weather had played its part with scores of people turning up to buy tickets on the gate.

She said: "Last week the forecast was a bit rainy so it is really nice to have the sunshine and people are out enjoying themselves."

Ludlow Spring Festival. Pictured is Camila Liwood from What a Pickle, Ludlow

She added: "I have just been walking round and the buzz has been wonderful, seeing people enjoy themselves, it is nice to see everyone's efforts have paid off."

It is the first time the festival has been held at the rugby club, having previously taken place at the castle.

Ludlow Spring Festival. Pictured is Vera Van Heeringen.

Ms Parker said that they had been thrilled with the line up for both the music and comedy, adding: "We have been really pleased. Yesterday we were in the beer tent late in the evening and everyone was singing their heart out to Call of the Kraken."