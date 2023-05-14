Thousands flock to Ludlow Spring Festival as it returns with new venue

The event, taking place at the town's rugby club for the first time, saw more than 2,000 people through the gates – ready to enjoy a packed line-up of comedy and music, along with a host of exhibitors and food and drink.
It started on Friday, and continues today and tomorrow.
Jessica Parker, in charge of event operations for the three-day festival, said they had been delighted at the enthusiasm from the public.
She said: "The turnout has been absolutely amazing. Yesterday was a bit quiet but today is absolutely buzzing."
She said that the weather had played its part with scores of people turning up to buy tickets on the gate.
She said: "Last week the forecast was a bit rainy so it is really nice to have the sunshine and people are out enjoying themselves."
She added: "I have just been walking round and the buzz has been wonderful, seeing people enjoy themselves, it is nice to see everyone's efforts have paid off."
It is the first time the festival has been held at the rugby club, having previously taken place at the castle.
Ms Parker said that they had been thrilled with the line up for both the music and comedy, adding: "We have been really pleased. Yesterday we were in the beer tent late in the evening and everyone was singing their heart out to Call of the Kraken."
She added: "It has been like a real community event, we are at a new venue, the rugby club, and we have got loads of volunteers and without them it just would not run. They have been amazing."