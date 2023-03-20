Notification Settings

Alton Towers could open year-round in tourism plan

By John CorserEntertainmentPublished: Comments

Alton Towers could open throughout the year under plans to boost tourism in Staffordshire

The theme park currently closes over winter.

Staffordshire Moorlands District Council is working with Alton Towers on a 10-year plan that could generate hundreds of new jobs.

The proposal is part of a tourism strategy which aims to make the Staffordshire Moorlands into a stronger visitor destination over the next five years.

About 6,000 people work in the tourism industry and visitors spend about £335m annually in the area..

A report for the council says the strategy for Alton Towers opening throughout the year would need private-sector investment to be unlocked and the support of local communities.

It comes following the launch of the resort's new ride The Curse at Alton Manor.

Entertainment
Attractions
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

