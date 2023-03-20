Alton Towers could open year-round in tourism plan

Alton Towers

The theme park currently closes over winter.

Staffordshire Moorlands District Council is working with Alton Towers on a 10-year plan that could generate hundreds of new jobs.

The proposal is part of a tourism strategy which aims to make the Staffordshire Moorlands into a stronger visitor destination over the next five years.

About 6,000 people work in the tourism industry and visitors spend about £335m annually in the area..

A report for the council says the strategy for Alton Towers opening throughout the year would need private-sector investment to be unlocked and the support of local communities.