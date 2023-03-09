More residents needed to open their homes to art in Bridgnorth

Jeweller Julia Foggin at the Art Trail in 2022

Bridgnorth Open House Arts Trail Weekend is being held on June 10 and 11 and they have more artists than space for them to display their work.

Residents open their open their doors, letting artists exhibit in their living rooms, kitchens, conservatories and gardens.

A spokesman for the event said: "All types of home can take part, from small flats to large mansions - you just need a willingness to join in the fun and take part! The organisers of the trail are particularly looking for homes from the river, up Cartway and along the High Street and places within easy walking distance of this area.

"Hundreds of visitors are expected to come to the town in June to view and buy artworks, meet and chat with the artists and soak up the buzz of one the region’s leading arts charity events. Along the way they enjoy discovering the town’s quirky architecture, exploring alleyways and the rich heritage Bridgnorth offers."

If you’re interested in hosting an artist in your home or garden, however small, and being an integral part of this event, email bridgnorthopenhouse@gmail.com